Colombo HC suspends overseas travel ban imposed on Champika

October 10, 2022   02:35 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered to suspend the overseas travel ban imposed on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, allowing him to travel overseas until March 17, 2023.

The foreign travel ban was imposed on the former Minister over the hit-and-run incident which took place in the year 2016, in which the vehicle the former Minister was travelling in had collided with a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena and the alleged fabrication of evidence related to the accident.

