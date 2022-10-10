Lawyers and trade unions protest at Galle Face

A group of lawyers and several trade unions staged a peaceful protest in front of the Galle Face Green in Colombo today (10).

The demonstration was held demanding the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and to stop acts of suppression using the PTA.

The protesters had later marched towards the Presidential Secretariat, due to which the police had proceeded to close off the Galle Face Centre Road from near the Secretariat.

The protesters had then informed that they had obtained permission from the police for the demonstration while this had subsequently led to an exchange of words between the protesters and the police officers present, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the road has now been reopened by the police, he said.