Maximum possible facilities will be provided for industries - Energy Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has agreed to provide maximum facilities for the industrialists of the country through the power and energy sector.

He made this remark during a discussion held with the Minister of Industries, Ramesh Pathirana at the Ministry of Power and Energy (MoPE), today (Oct 10).

The financial challenges faced by the industrial sector due to the electricity tariff revision have also been taken up during the discussion.

The Ministry of Industries stated that the industrialists representing various industrial sectors presented the issues related to daily power cuts, electricity tariff revision and fuel to Minister Kanchana Wijesekara.