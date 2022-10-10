Maximum possible facilities will be provided for industries - Energy Minister

Maximum possible facilities will be provided for industries - Energy Minister

October 10, 2022   06:27 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara has agreed to provide maximum facilities for the industrialists of the country through the power and energy sector.

He made this remark during a discussion held with the Minister of Industries, Ramesh Pathirana at the Ministry of Power and Energy (MoPE), today (Oct 10).

The financial challenges faced by the industrial sector due to the electricity tariff revision have also been taken up during the discussion.

The Ministry of Industries stated that the industrialists representing various industrial sectors presented the issues related to daily power cuts, electricity tariff revision and fuel to Minister Kanchana Wijesekara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Four protesters arrested at Galle Face produced before court

Four protesters arrested at Galle Face produced before court

Farmers continue to lament over plummeting paddy prices

Farmers continue to lament over plummeting paddy prices

2022 Annual Meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group begins

2022 Annual Meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group begins

A request from the Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thero

A request from the Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thero

President declares open pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Katunayake

President declares open pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Katunayake

Russian airline Aeroflot resumes flights to Sri Lanka after 4 months

Russian airline Aeroflot resumes flights to Sri Lanka after 4 months