Protesters file complaint with HRCSL against Fort Police

Protesters file complaint with HRCSL against Fort Police

October 10, 2022   06:48 pm

A complaint has been filed with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) alleging that children and women were harassed by police during the protest held at the Galle Face Green yesterday (Oct. 09).

The complaint was filed by several activists of the protest movement, against the Fort Police.

Speaking to the media afterwards, activist Nipun Tharaka Paranawithana, who had filed the complaint, pointed out that a child affected during the protest is currently receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital.

The activists of the ‘Aragalaya’ movement had organized a commemoration event at Galle Face Green last evening, in order to commemorate the people who lost their lives due to various reasons while involved in the protests.

When the commemoration event had started, the police informed them through loudspeakers to vacate the area. However, as the protesters did not comply, a heated situation arose between them and the police while several protestors were arrested.

Two of the six arrested individuals during the incident had been released on police bail, while the four others were scheduled to be produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Oct 10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Four protesters arrested at Galle Face produced before court

Four protesters arrested at Galle Face produced before court

Farmers continue to lament over plummeting paddy prices

Farmers continue to lament over plummeting paddy prices

2022 Annual Meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group begins

2022 Annual Meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group begins

A request from the Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thero

A request from the Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thero

President declares open pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Katunayake

President declares open pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Katunayake

Russian airline Aeroflot resumes flights to Sri Lanka after 4 months

Russian airline Aeroflot resumes flights to Sri Lanka after 4 months