Protesters file complaint with HRCSL against Fort Police

A complaint has been filed with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) alleging that children and women were harassed by police during the protest held at the Galle Face Green yesterday (Oct. 09).

The complaint was filed by several activists of the protest movement, against the Fort Police.

Speaking to the media afterwards, activist Nipun Tharaka Paranawithana, who had filed the complaint, pointed out that a child affected during the protest is currently receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital.

The activists of the ‘Aragalaya’ movement had organized a commemoration event at Galle Face Green last evening, in order to commemorate the people who lost their lives due to various reasons while involved in the protests.

When the commemoration event had started, the police informed them through loudspeakers to vacate the area. However, as the protesters did not comply, a heated situation arose between them and the police while several protestors were arrested.

Two of the six arrested individuals during the incident had been released on police bail, while the four others were scheduled to be produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (Oct 10).