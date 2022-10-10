No state official should interfere in govt land allotments to farmers for cultivation - PM

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena emphasizes that since the government has instructed to give the government lands to the farmers of the villages for cultivation in accordance with circular measures, no government official should interfere with it.

The Prime Minister mentioned this during the distribution of goods from the Parliamentary Decentralized Fund of Mr. Dinesh Gunawardena and Mr. Yadamini Gunawardena to organizations of farmers, women’s and voluntary entities in Homagama, Kandanawatta area on Monday (10).

“We are facing difficult times economically. We all have to work together to face it. The first battle is to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. Even if it is not possible to produce everything from village to village, the unity of the people living there has the potential to bring the country to self-sufficiency in terms of food,” said the Prime Minister.

He further said that the government has placed a lot of trust in the potential of farmers and the government was obliged to give all possible support to that belief. Village to village program for national revival is being implemented in fourteen thousand two hundred village service sectors.

At the same time, the government has worked to give strength to those who do various handicrafts and small industries in Sri Lanka, he said. “We request all the people, especially those associated with the farmers, to contribute to this task as much as you can support,” the Prime Minister said.

“We must overcome this problem. The officials cannot take those victories alone. We will win only if all the public organizations, civil organizations and the women’s side come together. There is good land in this country. If you plant anything, you can harvest the fruit in six to seven months,” he said.

Voluntary organization representatives including the members of Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha Vikum Kitsiri, Kamal Chandana and Ranjith Hewawasam were present at the occasion.