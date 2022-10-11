HRCSL calls for report from IGP on dispersing protesters

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a report within 24 hours, explaining the basis under which the protest held at Galle Face Green in Colombo last Sunday (Oct 09) was dispersed.

The HRCSL stated that it has initiated a special investigation in concern with the incident in which the police took action to disperse the commemoration and the protest held at Colombo Galle Face Green on October 09.

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident, the Chairman of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris said in a Facebook post that the police officers who act on illegal orders must remember that someday they will have to pay for their illegal activities.

“I have seen police officers, who engaged in unlawful acts and violated the rights of people in order to satisfy their bosses, having to pay for their misdeeds”, he added.

The BASL chairman has further emphasized that some paid by way of compensation and loss of their promotions, while others had to face jail terms after being found guilty of criminal acts.

“When these things happened, their masters were nowhere around to protect them. They had to face the music alone”, he added.

“The wheels of justice may grind slowly but they will surely grind,” the president’s counsel said concluding his statement.

Earlier, several activists of the protest movement had filed a complaint against the Fort Police with the HRCSL, alleging that children and women were harassed by police during the protest held at the Galle Face Green on Sunday.