Former Akuressa PS chairman acquitted in child molestation case

The Court of Appeal has acquitted the former chairman of Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha, Saruwa Liyanage Sunil, who was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 15 years for molesting an underage girl in 2012.

The verdict was delivered by Appeals Court Judges P. Kumaran Ratnam and Sampath Abeykoon today (Oct. 11), taking up an appeal filed by the defendant seeking his release.

The former PS chairman was arrested by the Children and Women Bureau of Matara Police in July 2012 in connection with the allegations.

On January 17, the Colombo High Court handed 15-year rigorous imprisonment to the accused in connection with the allegations of molesting a 14-year-old girl between the period from May 23, 2012, to June 02, 2012.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 as well as Rs 250,000 in compensation to the victim.

Following a lengthy trial, the Colombo High Court had declared that the charges levelled against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

However, the former PS chairman had later filed an appeal challenging the prison sentence, claiming that the high court’s verdict was issued based only on one piece of video evidence submitted by the plaintiff.

Appearing on behalf of the defence, President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne said the plaintiff has failed to prove the facts mentioned in the video evidence with other independent evidence.

After taking into account the submissions, the Appeals Court bench decided to acquit the former PS chairman in the case.