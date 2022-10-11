Sri Lanka seeking reverse graduation for limited time period - Govt

October 11, 2022   01:41 pm

Sri Lanka will remain a middle-income country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said today, clarifying that the government is seeking a reverse graduation policy for a limited period of time.

The clarification was made after the Cabinet spokesperson announced earlier today that the Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval to downgrade Sri Lanka’s status from ‘middle-income country’ to ‘low-income country’.

