Sri Lanka seeking reverse graduation for limited time period - Govt
October 11, 2022 01:41 pm
Sri Lanka will remain a middle-income country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said today, clarifying that the government is seeking a reverse graduation policy for a limited period of time.
The clarification was made after the Cabinet spokesperson announced earlier today that the Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval to downgrade Sri Lanka’s status from ‘middle-income country’ to ‘low-income country’.