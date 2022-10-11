Additional compensation of Rs. 100,000 for families of missing persons

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to double the one-time allowance paid to the next of kin of missing persons.

The proposal was tabled by Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe at the weekly meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Oct. 10).

Thereby, the next of kin of a missing person will now receive Rs. 200,000 as compensation, according to a statement issued by the Government Information Department.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also decided to ignore the requirement of obtaining the certificate of missing, if the compensation secretariat has confirmed that the relevant person is missing.

The decision was reached after taking into account the lengthy process to obtain the certificate of missing, as well as the face that the compensation of Rs. 100,000 being inadequate.

At the Cabinet meeting held on March 14, 2022, it was decided that a one-time allowance of Rs. 100,000 would be paid to the closest relative of missing persons.