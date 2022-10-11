Final report on Kajeemawatta fire handed over to PM

The report containing the observations and recommendations of the Prime Minister’s committee appointed to investigate the cause of the sudden fire that broke out at the Kajeemawatta apartment complex in Thotalanga, Colombo last month was handed over to PM Dinesh Gunawardene at the Prime Minister’s office yesterday (Oct 10).

The co-presidents of the committee, Colombo District Coordination Committee Chairman, MP Pradeep Undugoda and Colombo District Secretary Pradeep Yasarathna, had joined the event.

According to reports, there had been two similar incidents at the same location within a short period of about one and a half years and many families were displaced.

The prime minister, who took up the issue at the Colombo District Coordinating Committee, appointed the relevant committee to find out the cause of the fire.

The Colombo District Commissioner, Government Analyst, Officers-in-Charge (OICS) of police stations, Colombo Divisional Secretary, Grama Niladhari and officials of relevant institutions including the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), Urban Development Authority (UDA), Housing Development Authority and all other related parties had been appointed as the members of the committee appointed by the PM.

The committee which met last week compiled its report containing the observations and recommendations prepared after investigating the ownership of the row of houses, its use, how the residents got there, the next steps to be taken regarding the matter and reasons for the recent fires and handed it over to the PM yesterday.