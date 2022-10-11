Bond scam: Charges against Mahendran, Aloysius & other accused dropped

Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar has accepted that charges cannot be maintained under the Public Properties Act against former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Arjun Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, Arjun Aloysius and the other defendants over the case on Treasury Bond auction of 27 February 2015.

The order was issued by a two-thirds majority of the three-member High Court bench which consisted of Justices Sanjeewa Morayas, Damith Thotawatta and Namal Balalle.