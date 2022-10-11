TV Derana crosses another milestone with over 4 million YouTube subscribers

Sri Lanka’s premium entertainment channel TV Derana has anchored its position as the most trusted and entertainment portal of choice in the country once again, surpassing 4 million subscribers.

With this latest accomplishment, TV Derana YouTube Channel became the first and only local television channel to cross the milestone.

TV Derana YouTube Channel, created on the 26th of January, 2012, has seen progressive growth in its subscriber base over this decade.

The content uploaded on Derana’s YouTube channel varies from teledramas, reality shows, musical and educational programmes among a host of others.

The channel gained over one million subscribers in 2019, two million subscribers in 2020 and three million subscribers in 2021.

So far, more than 20,600 videos have been uploaded in the TV Derana YouTube Channel, and the content has been viewed more than 3,400 million times by the users.

Derana is a premium entertainment and news channel offering multichannel access including television, radio, and online services. A pioneer in digital content and online entertainment in the country, Derana aims to transform and revolutionise Sri Lanka’s television industry while taking it to new heights.

Derana has stayed true to its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future” and has won the hearts of Sri Lankans across the spectrum with the multilingual offerings on its platforms.

Derana is synonymous with cutting-edge innovative and fresh entertainment content and has been recognised for delivering the most ethical and unbiased news and current affairs content.

With a corporate objective of “Purpose Beyond Profit”, Derana operates not only terrestrial television, radio and digital portals but also uses its influence to spearhead large-scale social transformation initiatives that meet national needs.