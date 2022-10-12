Minuwangoda triple homicide: police seek public assistance to arrest main suspect

Minuwangoda triple homicide: police seek public assistance to arrest main suspect

October 12, 2022   09:06 am

Sri Lanka Police has sought public assistance to arrest the main suspect and shooter in the killing of three members of the same family in Gamangedara, Minuwangoda.

The wanted suspect has been identified as Jayagodage Sanjeewa Dona Sanjeewa Lakmal (34), who had been residing at No. 10, Mahindarama Road, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.

Police said that the suspect has currently fled the area and requested the public for assistance in apprehending him. Police have also released the NIC number (833214292V) as well as a photograph of the suspect (see below). 

The public is requested to forward any valid information regarding the suspect to the following phone numbers:

Gampaha SSP – 0718591608
Gampaha ASP – 0718591610
Minuwangoda OIC - 0718591612

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UNDP says 54 countries including Sri Lanka need immediate debt relief (English)

UNDP says 54 countries including Sri Lanka need immediate debt relief (English)

UNDP says 54 countries including Sri Lanka need immediate debt relief (English)

Japan and Sri Lanka sign MoC on low carbon growth partnership (English)

Japan and Sri Lanka sign MoC on low carbon growth partnership (English)

TV Derana crosses another milestone with over 4 million YouTube subscribers (English)

TV Derana crosses another milestone with over 4 million YouTube subscribers (English)

President Ranil stresses need to enact legislation on food security (English)

President Ranil stresses need to enact legislation on food security (English)

President Ranil stresses need to enact legislation on food security

President Ranil stresses need to enact legislation on food security

Bond scam: Charges against Mahendran, Aloysius & other accused dropped

Bond scam: Charges against Mahendran, Aloysius & other accused dropped

Complaint filed with NCPA against bringing children to protests

Complaint filed with NCPA against bringing children to protests

Invasive whitefly pest attack affects coconut cultivation in Western Province

Invasive whitefly pest attack affects coconut cultivation in Western Province