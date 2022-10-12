Minuwangoda triple homicide: police seek public assistance to arrest main suspect

Sri Lanka Police has sought public assistance to arrest the main suspect and shooter in the killing of three members of the same family in Gamangedara, Minuwangoda.

The wanted suspect has been identified as Jayagodage Sanjeewa Dona Sanjeewa Lakmal (34), who had been residing at No. 10, Mahindarama Road, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.

Police said that the suspect has currently fled the area and requested the public for assistance in apprehending him. Police have also released the NIC number (833214292V) as well as a photograph of the suspect (see below).

The public is requested to forward any valid information regarding the suspect to the following phone numbers:

Gampaha SSP – 0718591608

Gampaha ASP – 0718591610

Minuwangoda OIC - 0718591612