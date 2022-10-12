Solar Universe, a 10MW ground-mounted solar power plant in Vavunativu, Batticaloa, was declared open on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Taking to his Twitter handle, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that this is the agrivoltaic power plant in Sri Lanka.

It is invested and developed by several private organizations namely Vidullanka PLC, Wind Force (Pvt) Ltd. and HIENERGY Services.

A total of 20GWh is expected to be added to the national grid annually from this power plant.