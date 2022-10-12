Thilini Priyamali brought to World Trade Centre

October 12, 2022   04:17 pm

Financial scammer Thilini Priyamali, who is under remand custody for defrauding money from businessmen and VIPs, was brought to the World Trade Centre in Colombo this evening where her financial institution is headquartered.

Priyamali was escorted to the 34th floor of the World Trade Centre by the prison officials, under a special court order the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had obtained.

It is reported that Priyamali is slated to be taken to three other locations for further investigations.

The owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd. was arrested earlier this month for allegedly misappropriating money to the tune of Rs. 226 million and remanded until October 16.

