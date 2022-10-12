Malnutrition increased by 2% in the country - Health Minister

Malnutrition increased by 2% in the country - Health Minister

October 12, 2022   04:59 pm

Amidst the recent reports pointing to a problematic situation in the country due to the nutritional status of children due to the current economic crisis, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that malnutrition in the country has increased by 2% compared to last year.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Colombo, Minister Rambukwella stated that he has no other priority as the Minister of Health than creating a healthy generation in the country.

“Malnutrition prevailed at a level of 12%. It has now gone up to 14%. It is an increase of 2%. We intend to reduce it to 10%.”

The minister, who claimed that malnutrition cannot be eliminated completely, also added that we cannot let Sri Lanka collapse which was once one of the strongest countries prevailed in Asia. He stressed that priority should be given to this issue.

In response to a question raised by a journalist, Minister Rambukwella further stated that he had already admitted that malnutrition has increased by 2% in the country, a week before in the parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lankas first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open

Sri Lankas first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open

Flower tray auctioned for Rs. 1.1 Mn at temple in Dambulla

Flower tray auctioned for Rs. 1.1 Mn at temple in Dambulla

We need real assessment about where we are - Siyambalapitiya

We need real assessment about where we are - Siyambalapitiya

Gnanasara Thero's statement on fraudster Thilini Priyamali

Gnanasara Thero's statement on fraudster Thilini Priyamali

Urea distribution for Maha Season underway - Agri. Ministry

Urea distribution for Maha Season underway - Agri. Ministry

Malnutrition rate increased by 2% compared to 2021  Health Minister

Malnutrition rate increased by 2% compared to 2021  Health Minister

IMF cuts 2023 global growth forecast, says worst yet to come

IMF cuts 2023 global growth forecast, says worst yet to come