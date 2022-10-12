Malnutrition increased by 2% in the country - Health Minister

Amidst the recent reports pointing to a problematic situation in the country due to the nutritional status of children due to the current economic crisis, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that malnutrition in the country has increased by 2% compared to last year.

Speaking to the media following an event held in Colombo, Minister Rambukwella stated that he has no other priority as the Minister of Health than creating a healthy generation in the country.

“Malnutrition prevailed at a level of 12%. It has now gone up to 14%. It is an increase of 2%. We intend to reduce it to 10%.”

The minister, who claimed that malnutrition cannot be eliminated completely, also added that we cannot let Sri Lanka collapse which was once one of the strongest countries prevailed in Asia. He stressed that priority should be given to this issue.

In response to a question raised by a journalist, Minister Rambukwella further stated that he had already admitted that malnutrition has increased by 2% in the country, a week before in the parliament.