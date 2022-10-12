Easter attacks: Court fixes date to announce decision on Maithripalas writ

Easter attacks: Court fixes date to announce decision on Maithripalas writ

October 12, 2022   05:05 pm

The Court of Appeal has issued an order regarding the hearing of a private plaint filed against former President Maithripala Sirisena, seeking to name him as an accused of Easter Sunday attacks, for failing to prevent them.

Accordingly, the decision on whether or not to issue an interim order suspending the hearing of the private plaint will be announced on October 14 at 9.30 a.m.

The Appeals Court further informed the attorneys representing the defence that former President Maithripala Sirisena should also appear before the court on the relevant date.

The order was issued by the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola after considering a writ application by Sirisena seeking the dismissal of a notice issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate on him to appear before courts on October 14.

The relevant private plaint was submitted by Rev. Father Cyril Gamini and Jesudasan Nadesan, a victim of the Easter Sunday terror attack alleging that the former president had committed an offence as the Defense Minister at the time, by failing to prevent the terror attack despite receiving information.

