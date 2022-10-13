Key income tax changes proposed in Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

The draft Amendment Bill to revising the Inland Revenue Act was published in the government gazette on Tuesday (Oct. 11), proposing key changes to the income tax.

The gazette notification was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies to amend the Inland Revenue Act, No.24 of 2017.

The most notable feature of the draft proposal is the revision of the annual personal income tax subjected to a tax-free threshold being reduced from Rs. 3 million to Rs. 1.2 million.