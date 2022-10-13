Six provinces to receive heavy rains above 100 mm

Cloudy sky is expected in most parts of the island due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, North-Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces.

Meanwhile, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, North-Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers may occur at several places in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. A sudden increase of wind speed up to 60-70 kmph is expected in the sea areas extending from Beruwala to Batticaloa via Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil due to active cloudiness in the sea area to the South and South-east of Sri Lanka.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The possibility for sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed due to active cloudiness in the sea area from Beruwala to Batticaloa via Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.