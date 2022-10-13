Significant rise in dengue cases compared to last year - NDCU

The Ministry of Health states that nearly 60,000 dengue patients were reported across the island so far this year.

With 1,152 patients being detected last week, a total of 59,317 dengue patients have been identified so far, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) of the Ministry of Health mentioned.

The Dengue Control Unit also pointed out that the total number of patients reported during the relevant period last year was only 19,912.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported from Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts, while the districts of Kandy, Galle, Jaffna, Kegalle, Puttalam and Kurunegala have also recorded more dengue cases this year, compared to last year.

According to the NDCU, 36 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Divisions have already been named as high-risk areas due to the current prevalence of dengue.