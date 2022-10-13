Revising Coastal Line train schedule halted temporarily

Revising Coastal Line train schedule halted temporarily

October 13, 2022   12:39 pm

The Department of Railways has temporarily halted revising the schedule of trains operating on the Coastal Line.

Earlier, the Railways Department had announced that the train schedule of the Coastal Line would be revised from today (Oct 13).

Accordingly, a decision had been taken to commence the train journeys about 10 minutes earlier than the current scheduled running time, says the Railways Department.

However, the move was temporarily halted since the general public was not properly informed of the relevant revisions made to the train schedule.

The train schedule revisions will take place after properly communicating the decision to the general public next week.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department has informed that vehicular movement would be limited on the Yangalmodara railway crossing, located between Polgahawela and Alawwa railway stations, tomorrow (Oct 14) and the day after(Oct 15), due to essential maintenance work of the railway crossing.

The maintenance work of the Yangalmodara railway crossing on the Main Line which lies on the Ambepussa – Trincomalee A-06 road is underway from today until October 16.

Accordingly, the Yangalmodara railway crossing will remain partially closed for traffic from 07.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 14) and from 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. the following day (Oct 15).

The railway crossing will also remain closed completely from 10.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. on October 15, according to the Department of Railways.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Mahinda Deshapriya hopeful President Ranil wouldn't postpone elections

Mahinda Deshapriya hopeful President Ranil wouldn't postpone elections

Restaurant owners say food crisis has exacerbated

Restaurant owners say food crisis has exacerbated

'Leave No One Behind': Welfare benefit fast track program receives 2.3 Mn applications (English)

'Leave No One Behind': Welfare benefit fast track program receives 2.3 Mn applications (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open (English)