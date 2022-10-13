Revising Coastal Line train schedule halted temporarily

The Department of Railways has temporarily halted revising the schedule of trains operating on the Coastal Line.

Earlier, the Railways Department had announced that the train schedule of the Coastal Line would be revised from today (Oct 13).

Accordingly, a decision had been taken to commence the train journeys about 10 minutes earlier than the current scheduled running time, says the Railways Department.

However, the move was temporarily halted since the general public was not properly informed of the relevant revisions made to the train schedule.

The train schedule revisions will take place after properly communicating the decision to the general public next week.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department has informed that vehicular movement would be limited on the Yangalmodara railway crossing, located between Polgahawela and Alawwa railway stations, tomorrow (Oct 14) and the day after(Oct 15), due to essential maintenance work of the railway crossing.

The maintenance work of the Yangalmodara railway crossing on the Main Line which lies on the Ambepussa – Trincomalee A-06 road is underway from today until October 16.

Accordingly, the Yangalmodara railway crossing will remain partially closed for traffic from 07.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 14) and from 02.00 p.m. to 04.30 p.m. the following day (Oct 15).

The railway crossing will also remain closed completely from 10.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. on October 15, according to the Department of Railways.