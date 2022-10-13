Court issues notices on Maithripala and Dayasiri

Court issues notices on Maithripala and Dayasiri

October 13, 2022   01:47 pm

Colombo District Court has ordered to issue notices on the President of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena and the Secretary of SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara, informing them to appear before courts on October 19, to present the facts in relation to a petition filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

The court issued this order after considering a petition filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva seeking the dismissal of a decision to remove him from all positions he holds in the SLFP.

In September this year, the SLFP decided to remove MPs of the party who have accepted ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government from all their positions in the party, as they have acted against the decision of the party’s Central Committee.

Accordingly, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Jagath Pushpakumara and Chamara Sampath Dassanayake were removed from all positions held by them in the party and were also stripped of their SLFP central committee membership.

