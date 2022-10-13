Prevailing rainy condition expected to continue

October 13, 2022   02:59 pm

As the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue (southwest quarter) during the next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected elsewhere in the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

State Minister Sanath Nishantha surrenders to court

State Minister Sanath Nishantha surrenders to court

CID summons employees of Thilini Priyamalis company

CID summons employees of Thilini Priyamalis company

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Mahinda Deshapriya hopeful President Ranil wouldn't postpone elections

Mahinda Deshapriya hopeful President Ranil wouldn't postpone elections