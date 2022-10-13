Prevailing rainy condition expected to continue

As the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue (southwest quarter) during the next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these provinces.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected elsewhere in the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.