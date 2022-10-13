Motorists urged to limit speed on expressways
October 13, 2022 04:11 pm
Motorists have been advised through digital display boards to limit the speed of their vehicles to 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) on expressways.
The relevant notices have been made in concern with the prevailing unfavourable weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall.
Further, the Road Development Authority has also informed motorists to keep the headlights on when driving on expressways taking into account the gloomy weather.