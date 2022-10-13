Motorists urged to limit speed on expressways

Motorists urged to limit speed on expressways

October 13, 2022   04:11 pm

Motorists have been advised through digital display boards to limit the speed of their vehicles to 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) on expressways.

The relevant notices have been made in concern with the prevailing unfavourable weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall.

Further, the Road Development Authority has also informed motorists to keep the headlights on when driving on expressways taking into account the gloomy weather.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

Key changes proposed on tax applicable on income of companies

Special needs schoolgirl who challenged fate passes away

Special needs schoolgirl who challenged fate passes away

Many items of archaeological value found from house of murder accused

Many items of archaeological value found from house of murder accused

State Minister Sanath Nishantha surrenders to court

State Minister Sanath Nishantha surrenders to court

Opposition takes issue with proposed new income tax changes

Opposition takes issue with proposed new income tax changes

CID summons employees of Thilini Priyamalis company

CID summons employees of Thilini Priyamalis company

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Sought tax relief from govt for baby and adult diapers  Dr. Gehan De Soysa

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector

Authorities urged to pay more attention to construction sector