Sri Lanka very vulnerable to climate change: Erik Solheim

October 13, 2022   06:51 pm

The international advisor of climate change to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Thursday that Sri Lanka is very vulnerable to climate change as the dry areas in its north are getting drier and the wet areas in its south getting wetter.

During a visit to the South Asian country, former Norwegian minister Erik Solheim said the threats from landslides and extreme weather will increase and measures must be taken to overcome these challenges.

He told local media that tackling climate change however brings an enormous opportunity to create green jobs.

“Renewable energy, electric mobility, tree-planting, green agriculture and eco-tourism all offer huge opportunities for jobs and prosperity while taking good care of Mother Earth at the same time,” Solheim said.

Sri Lanka ranked as the second worst-hit country in terms of climate change according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2019.


Source: Xinhua

