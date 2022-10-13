Ahungalla drive-by shooting: Gunman shot dead by police

The gunman who gunned down and injured a three-wheeler driver in the area of Ahungalla on Wednesday (Oct. 13) has been shot dead by the police today.

The police had opened fire at the suspect when he tried to shoot Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel with a pistol when they had attempted to arrest him.

A three-wheeler driver sustained injuries in a drive-by shooting near a parking lot in front of a tourist hotel in Ahungalla on Wednesday.

He was admitted to Balapitiya Base Hospital for treatment following the incident.

A suspect who got down from a car that was driving by the parking lot had opened fire at the victim. The suspect fled the scene as the vehicle sped up after the shooting.