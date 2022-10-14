Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island and therefore cloudy skies are expected in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.