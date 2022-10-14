Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 14, 2022   07:57 am

The Department of Meteorology says the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island and therefore cloudy skies are expected in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western provinces. 

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.    

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Inclement weather conditions expected to continue across the island

Inclement weather conditions expected to continue across the island

We need an answer on how to get out of this crisis - Tilvin Silva

We need an answer on how to get out of this crisis - Tilvin Silva

Duminda Nagamuwa says govt is afraid of democracy

Duminda Nagamuwa says govt is afraid of democracy

Suspect in Ahungalla drive-by shooting shot dead by the police

Suspect in Ahungalla drive-by shooting shot dead by the police

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Significant rise in dengue cases compared to last year - NDCU (English)

Significant rise in dengue cases compared to last year - NDCU (English)

Opposition politicians slam govt's decision to revise income tax (English)

Opposition politicians slam govt's decision to revise income tax (English)