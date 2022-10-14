Welipenna interchange of Southern Expressway flooded

The entrance and exit roads to and from the Southern Expressway at the Welipenna interchange are reportedly impassable to small vehicles due to flooding.

Ada Derana reporter said that the road is inundated at two locations near the Welipenna interchange.

Meanwhile the Expressway Operation Maintenance and Management Division requests the public to use alternate access routes.

Accordingly, motorists expecting to travel towards Colombo or Galle on the Southern Expressway have the opportunity to use either the Kurundugaha Hethekma or Dodangoda entrances.