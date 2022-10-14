Fees for obtaining NICs revised

Fees for obtaining NICs revised

October 14, 2022   08:35 am

The fees for obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs) has been revised by the Department for Registration of Persons. 

The fees have been revised effective from November 01, 2022 through an extraordinary gazette issued by the Ministry of Public Security. 

Accordingly, the fee for first time NIC is now Rs. 200 while the fee for duplicate copies has been revised as Rs. 1,000.

Also, a fee of Rs. 500 will be charged for issuing a revised duplicate copy of the national identity card and an amount of Rs. 200 will be charged for issuing a new national identity card instead of an expired NIC.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa urges govt to give correct information on economic situation

Inclement weather conditions expected to continue across the island

Inclement weather conditions expected to continue across the island

We need an answer on how to get out of this crisis - Tilvin Silva

We need an answer on how to get out of this crisis - Tilvin Silva

Duminda Nagamuwa says govt is afraid of democracy

Duminda Nagamuwa says govt is afraid of democracy

Suspect in Ahungalla drive-by shooting shot dead by the police

Suspect in Ahungalla drive-by shooting shot dead by the police

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Significant rise in dengue cases compared to last year - NDCU (English)

Significant rise in dengue cases compared to last year - NDCU (English)

Opposition politicians slam govt's decision to revise income tax (English)

Opposition politicians slam govt's decision to revise income tax (English)