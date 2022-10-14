Fees for obtaining NICs revised

The fees for obtaining National Identity Cards (NICs) has been revised by the Department for Registration of Persons.

The fees have been revised effective from November 01, 2022 through an extraordinary gazette issued by the Ministry of Public Security.

Accordingly, the fee for first time NIC is now Rs. 200 while the fee for duplicate copies has been revised as Rs. 1,000.

Also, a fee of Rs. 500 will be charged for issuing a revised duplicate copy of the national identity card and an amount of Rs. 200 will be charged for issuing a new national identity card instead of an expired NIC.