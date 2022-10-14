NBRO warns of landslide risks, issues Red alert for Kalutara District

The National Building Research Organization today (Oct 14) issued landslide warnings for six districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in Palindanuwara, Walallawita, Ingiriya and Bulathsinhala in Kalutara District for a period of 24 hours until 10.30 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 15).

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides was issued for the following areas:

• Kegalle District – Ruwanwella

• Kalutara District – Agalawatta, Dodangoda, Mathugama, Millaniya, Bandaragama and Horana

• Nuwara-Eliya District – Ambagamuwa

Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka and Padukka

• Galle District – Baddegama

• Kalutara District – Madurawala, Beruwala, Panadura and Kalutara

• Kegalle District – Yatiyantota, Dehiowita and Deraniyagala

• Ratnapura – Elapatha, Pelmadulla, Kuruwita, Nivithigala, Eheliyagoda, Kalawana, Ayagama, Kiriella and Ratnapura