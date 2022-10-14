Power cut duration to be reduced over weekend
October 14, 2022 03:39 pm
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will reduce power interruptions over the weekend due to the increase in hydropower generation and low energy demand, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.
If the rainfall in catchment areas continues, CEB will keep the power cuts to a minimum, the lawmaker said further in a tweet posted today.
However CEB will manage the water resources available for future power generation, he added.