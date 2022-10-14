Four people trapped after house buried in landslide; one rescued
File photo

Four people trapped after house buried in landslide; one rescued

October 14, 2022   05:16 pm

A two-storied house has been buried in a landslide reported in Thumbaliyadda, Warakapola today (Oct. 14), the police said.

According to reports, four people had been inside the house at the time of the incident.

One of them, a 50-year-old man who was trapped under the mud and debris, has been hospitalized after being rescued.

However, the remaining three are still reported missing. A search operation is underway to rescue them.

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rajanganaya farmers decide to turn down organic fertilizer

Prof. Rohana Lakshman says number of beggars increased due to food insecurity

Several areas inundated after downpours; landslide risks in 3 districts

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.14

Ahungalla drive-by shooting suspect dies in police shoot-out

Easter attacks: Proceedings of a case against Maithripala deferred

Paris Club awaiting response from China, India on Sri Lanka debt talks coordination

