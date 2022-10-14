Four people trapped after house buried in landslide; one rescued

A two-storied house has been buried in a landslide reported in Thumbaliyadda, Warakapola today (Oct. 14), the police said.

According to reports, four people had been inside the house at the time of the incident.

One of them, a 50-year-old man who was trapped under the mud and debris, has been hospitalized after being rescued.

However, the remaining three are still reported missing. A search operation is underway to rescue them.