Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

October 14, 2022   06:00 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain for Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island and therefore cloudy skies are expected in most parts of the island, it said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places. 

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

