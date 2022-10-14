Power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes this weekend

Power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes this weekend

October 14, 2022   06:14 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes on October 15 & 16 and 2 hours and 20 minutes on October 17.

Accordingly, power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes will be imposed during the weekend while it will be extended to 2 hours and 20 minutes on Monday, as follows:

Oct. 15th & 16th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Oct. 17th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes during night.

 

Demand Management Schedule on 17 October 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rajanganaya farmers decide to turn down organic fertilizer

Rajanganaya farmers decide to turn down organic fertilizer

Prof. Rohana Lakshman says number of beggars increased due to food insecurity

Prof. Rohana Lakshman says number of beggars increased due to food insecurity

Several areas inundated after downpours; landslide risks in 3 districts

Several areas inundated after downpours; landslide risks in 3 districts

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.14

Ahungalla drive-by shooting suspect dies in police shoot-out

Ahungalla drive-by shooting suspect dies in police shoot-out

Easter attacks: Proceedings of a case against Maithripala deferred

Easter attacks: Proceedings of a case against Maithripala deferred