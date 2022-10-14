Power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes this weekend

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes on October 15 & 16 and 2 hours and 20 minutes on October 17.

Accordingly, power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes will be imposed during the weekend while it will be extended to 2 hours and 20 minutes on Monday, as follows:

Oct. 15th & 16th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Oct. 17th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes during night.

