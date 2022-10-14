Minor flood warning issued for several areas

The Department of Irrigation today (Oct. 14) issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for a period of 4 hours to people living in low-lying areas of Kalu River and Attanagalu Oya.

Issuing an advisory, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said minor floods are possible as water levels of Kelani River and Attanagalu Oya are on the rise.

Kalu Ganga – Low-lying areas of Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Wattala, Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Seethawaka and Dompe

Attanagalu Oya – Low-lying areas of Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala