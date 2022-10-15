Naval vessel with six officers aboard goes missing off southern coast
October 15, 2022   08:00 am

Sri Lanka Navy has launched a search operation after losing communication with a multi-day fishing vessel attached to the Southern Naval Command for nearly a month.

With six naval intelligence officers aboard, the vessel was deployed for routine patrol off the Tangalle coast September 16.

According to reports, the naval officers aboard the vessel had not taken any satellite phones or GPS devices with them.

It is speculated that the patrol vessel is distressed in deep seas after getting caught in heavy current and drifted away from territorial water. It had lost contact with the Navy on September 17, naval sources said.

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, naval spokesperson Captain Indika de Silva said a joint search operation has been launched by the Navy and the Air Force.

Neighbouring countries have also been alerted about the missing vessel, he added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the missing naval personnel who were aboard the said patrol vessel have been informed of the situation.

