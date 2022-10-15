Twelve-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be interrupted for 12 hours today (Oct 15), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo 02, 03, 04, 05, 07,08, 09 and 10 areas will be affected by this water cut.

The NWSDB says the water cut will be in effect from 10.00 p.m. today until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (Oct 16).

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 01 and 11 areas will be under low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to the essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program.