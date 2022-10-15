Bodies of mother and son trapped in Warakapola landslide recovered

The bodies of the mother (47) and son (24), who were trapped in a landslide last evening, have been recovered.

A two-storied house was completely buried in a landslide reported at around 3.30 p.m. in Thumbaliyadda, Warakapola caused by the adverse weather.

A family of three – the father, mother and the son – who were inside the house at the time were trapped under the mud and debris.

Sri Lanka Army, along with the residents of the area, subsequently launched a search operation to rescue the victims.

The father was rushed to Warakapola Hospital after being rescued at around 4.30 p.m. yesterday. According to hospital sources, the 50-year-old has fractured his leg.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old who was living in the house has survived as he was attending a tuition class at the time of the incident. According to Ada Derana correspondent, the child is temporarily staying at a neighbour’s place.