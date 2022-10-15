Bodies of mother and son trapped in Warakapola landslide recovered

Bodies of mother and son trapped in Warakapola landslide recovered

October 15, 2022   12:54 pm

The bodies of the mother (47) and son (24), who were trapped in a landslide last evening, have been recovered.

A two-storied house was completely buried in a landslide reported at around 3.30 p.m. in Thumbaliyadda, Warakapola caused by the adverse weather.

A family of three – the father, mother and the son – who were inside the house at the time were trapped under the mud and debris.

Sri Lanka Army, along with the residents of the area, subsequently launched a search operation to rescue the victims.

The father was rushed to Warakapola Hospital after being rescued at around 4.30 p.m. yesterday. According to hospital sources, the 50-year-old has fractured his leg.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old who was living in the house has survived as he was attending a tuition class at the time of the incident. According to Ada Derana correspondent, the child is temporarily staying at a neighbour’s place.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence...

TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence...

TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence...

Mother and son dead after being trapped in landslide

Mother and son dead after being trapped in landslide

Motorists cautioned of bridge unsafe for vehicular movement

Motorists cautioned of bridge unsafe for vehicular movement

Warakapola landslide tragedy: Body of mother found trapped under debris

Warakapola landslide tragedy: Body of mother found trapped under debris

President goes to Trincomalee to look into farmers' issues

President goes to Trincomalee to look into farmers' issues

Will supply fertilizer to all farmers in due time - Agri. Minister

Will supply fertilizer to all farmers in due time - Agri. Minister

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

Power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes this weekend (English)

Power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes this weekend (English)