Several roads in Biyagama inundated; over 1,600 people displaced

Several roads in the area of Biyagama have been inundated as the Kelani River overflowed after prevailing heavy rainfall, Sri Lanka Police said today.

In a press release, the police media division stated that the stretch of road from Bandarawatta Junction to Raggahawatta Bridge on Biyagama-Kelaniya road, Rakshapana area on Colombo-Malwana road and several other areas are covered in floodwater.

Owing to the situation, a total of 1,620 people at 682 houses in Malwana, Yabaraluwa North, Yabaraluwa South, Biyagama East and Biyagama South Grama Niladhari divisions have been displaced by the inclement weather.

They are temporarily sheltered at a temple in Yabaraluwa South, the police said further.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use alternate roads for the time being.