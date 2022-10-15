Over 40 injured in rear-end collision between bus and tipper truck

At least 44 people were injured today (Oct. 15) following a rear-end collision between a tipper truck and a bus transporting passengers.

The accident took place in the area of Muhamalai on the A9 Road as a tipper truck crashed against a privately-owned bus from behind.

It is reported that the bus overturned following the collision.

The injured passengers and the driver of the bus have been admitted to the Jaffna, Pallai and Kilinochchi hospitals for treatment.