Join hands to make national food program successful - President

October 15, 2022   04:33 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested everyone to set aside their party politics and join hands in making the national food program a success to prepare for a possible global food crisis in 2023.

He made this remark addressing the program to educate public sector officers of the Multi-Sectoral Mechanism for Empowering Rural Economic Centers to ensure food security and nutrition.

The event was held at the Hardy Advanced Technological Institute (ATI) in Ampara today.

Pointing out that the country is experiencing a very difficult time, President Wickremesinghe pledged not to leave any person starving.

He also emphasized the importance of making the national food program a success while preparing for a possible global food crisis next year.

