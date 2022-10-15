TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence...

Sri Lanka’s premium television channel TV Derana, bringing about a remarkable change to the history of television in the country while staying true to its brand credo of “Protecting indigenous values while protecting our future”, marks its 17th anniversary today (15).

On October 11, 2005, TV Derana stepped into the world of media with the promise of bringing innovative television to Sri Lankan viewers.

Confined to the Western Province back then, TV Derana today is a complete network consisting of FM Derana, Ada Derana web and Manusath Derana.

TV Derana has so far introduced many talents to the country via its reality shows Little Star, Derana Dream Star, Derana 60 Plus and Derana City of Dance.

Not only did TV Derana produce many artists, but through Derana Music Video Awards and Derana Film Awards, it also recognized the contribution of such artists in the field of arts.

TV Derana also hosts the Sri Lankan of the Year Awards to acknowledge personalities who have made an invaluable contribution to the country in various fields.

The very many awards under TV Derana’s news brand Ada Derana also bears witness to the credibility of news provided as well as the love showered upon it by the people in the country.

Further, TV Derana’s YouTube channel also made history recently by becoming the first and only TV channel in the country to reach 4 million subscribers, which is a testament how well the channel has been embraced by the country’s audiences.

TV Derana’s humanitarian arm Manusath Derana is known for the social service it provides to the people of the country when they need it the most.