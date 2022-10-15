Adverse weather: Three dead, more than 55,000 people affected

October 15, 2022   06:32 pm

October 15, 2022   06:32 pm

Due to the adverse weather, three individuals have died so far, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

Meanwhile, 55,435 people in total from 13,902 families have been affected.

Speaking on the current situation, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the risks of minor floods in low-lying areas of Kuda Ganga and Maguru Ganga – two tributaries of Kalu River, Attanagalu Oya, Ururwal Oya, Kelani River still persist.

The risks of minor floods in these areas are expected to exacerbate if the rainfall continues, he added.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the current heavy rains are expected to continue, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ – the region where the Northern Hemispheric wind and the Southern Hemispheric wind converge) located in the vicinity of the island.

In a weather advisory issued this evening, the Meteorology Department stated that showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall above 100 mm is possible at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

The Meteorology Department urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

