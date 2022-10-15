Landslide warnings issued to six districts extended

October 15, 2022   10:14 pm

The landslide early warning issued for six districts has been extended considering the adverse weather conditions affecting the island.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) had previously warned of landslide risks in Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

However, as the heavy rainfall persists, the NBRO has extended the landslide warning earlier issued to these districts, until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Kalutara District – Walallawita, Ingiriya, Palindanuwara and Bulathsinhala
• Nuwara- Eliya District – Ambagamuwa
• Ratnapura District – Kalawana and Eheliyagoda


Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides has been issued for the following areas:

• Kalutara District – Dodangoda, Horana, Bandaragama, Millaniya and Agalawatta
• Kegalle District – Dehiowita, Warakapola and Ruwanwella


Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka and Padukka
• Galle District – Baddegama
• Kalutara District – Kalutara, Beruwala, Panadura and Madurawala
• Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Deraniyagala and Yatiyantota

