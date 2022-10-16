Feed a Child program launched to meet childrens nutritional needs

October 15, 2022   11:48 pm

The ‘Feed a Child’ child nutrition program was jointly launched by Manusath Derana, Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians and the Family Health Bureau today (Oct. 15), concurrent to the 17th anniversary of TV Derana.

The program aims to protect children in Sri Lanka from malnutrition and ensure that their nutritional needs are met amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Through the program, healthy and high-protein, dry ration packs will be donated to families with malnourished children.

Dry ration packs will be distributed every two weeks for a period of six months.

Each pack, worth Rs. 3,000, will include cereals, pulses, eggs, sprats, coconuts and other items.

At a time when nearly half of the country’s population is affected by poverty, contributions, however small, are welcome to help the children in need.

Contact 077 070 1010 to obtain more details.

