District Secretaries instructed to coordinate disaster relief efforts with DMC

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued directives to District Secretaries to coordinate relief efforts with the assistance of the Disaster Management Center (DMC) to those affected by the inclement weather.

The required funds have been allocated through the Finance Ministry, the President’s Media Division reported.

At least three persons have died so far while more than 55,000 people have been affected due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions which had resulted in floods in several areas.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the current heavy rains are expected to continue, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone located in the vicinity of the island.