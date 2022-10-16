Indian Coast Guard detains 5 Sri Lankan fishermen

Indian Coast Guard detains 5 Sri Lankan fishermen

October 16, 2022   09:51 am

The Indian Coast Guard said it had detained a mechanised fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast.

Sources in the Indian Coast Guard said the vessel, ICG Shaurya, spotted a boat registered in Sri Lanka fishing 90 nautical miles off the coast of Kanniyakumari on Saturday (Oct 15).

As the boat was reportedly inside Indian waters, it was detained along with its passengers — five Sri Lankan fishermen. The boat is likely to be brought to the Thoothukudi harbour on Sunday.

After being handed over to the Marine Police, they will be questioned and then produced before the court.

Source- The Hindu
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The country needs an election - Sajith Premadasa

The country needs an election - Sajith Premadasa

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

Adverse weather: Three dead, more than 55,000 people affected (English)

Adverse weather: Three dead, more than 55,000 people affected (English)

President invites all to join in to make national food program successful (English)

President invites all to join in to make national food program successful (English)

TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence (English)

TV Derana celebrates 17 years of excellence (English)