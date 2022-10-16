Binura Fernando to replace injured Dilshan Madushanka

October 16, 2022   11:28 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will not participate at the Men’s T20 World Cup due to an injury and has been recalled to Sri Lanka.

SLC has announced that he will be replaced by Binura Fernando.

Dilshan Madushanka has sustained a quadriceps tear and was seen hobbling away from practice on Saturday, and was soon sent to get an MRI scan, which confirmed the injury. 

He is not expected to recover in time to play any part in the World Cup, and will now likely be replaced in the squad.

Meanwhile, the qualifying matches for the last 12 of the Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off this morning (Oct 16).

