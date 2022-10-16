Top US official to visit Sri Lanka next week

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is expected to visit Sri Lanka next week.

A high-ranking delegation from the US government is also scheduled to visit the island along with Assistant Secretary Donald Lu.

Secretary Lu is likely to meet several senior Government and Opposition officials including the President during his visit to Sri Lanka, according to sources.

The visit comes in the wake of two high-profile visits by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome Ambassador Cindy McCain to Colombo last month.

Secretary Lu had led a delegation to India aimed at deepening the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership last month, whilst the situation in Sri Lanka has also been taken up with the Indian authorities.