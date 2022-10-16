Top US official to visit Sri Lanka next week

Top US official to visit Sri Lanka next week

October 16, 2022   12:25 pm

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is expected to visit Sri Lanka next week.

A high-ranking delegation from the US government is also scheduled to visit the island along with Assistant Secretary Donald Lu.

Secretary Lu is likely to meet several senior Government and Opposition officials including the President during his visit to Sri Lanka, according to sources.

The visit comes in the wake of two high-profile visits by US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome Ambassador Cindy McCain to Colombo last month.

Secretary Lu had led a delegation to India aimed at deepening the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership last month, whilst the situation in Sri Lanka has also been taken up with the Indian authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake