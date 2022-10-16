214 residents of Kajeemawatte not eligible to obtain housing

214 residents of Kajeemawatte not eligible to obtain housing

October 16, 2022   02:12 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing says that 214 of the residents of the Kajeemawatte housing complex in Modara, who were affected by the massive fire recently, have not met at least the minimum qualifications required to obtain a house.

Issuing a statement, the ministry points out that the relevant information has been uncovered in the report handed over to the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing regarding the fire at Kajeemawatte.

Accordingly, the relevant report has mentioned that they are not able to provide housing facilities for those 214 individuals in question with the approved standards under the urban revitalization project.

Nearly 291 families had been residing at Kajimawatte illegally, of which 57 families were approved for housing in 2019.

Moreover, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing stated that 20 more families are also eligible to obtain the housing facilities provided under the urban revitalization project since they have met the relevant qualifications.

The ministry has further indicated no other individuals are eligible to obtain housing under the relevant programme.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

'Ekwa Nagitimu' SLPP rally held in Nawalapitiya

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

President instructs officials on coordinating disaster relief efforts with DMC

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Sri Lanka's ranking in Global Hunger Index 2022

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Mother of three facing immense hardships to raise her children

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

Anura Kumara on the reason why President wants to reduce number of LG members

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Heavy rains expected to continue in parts of the country

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

Government urged to control the wheat flour prices

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The govt is afraid of elections - Anura Kumara Dissanayake