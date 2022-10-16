214 residents of Kajeemawatte not eligible to obtain housing

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing says that 214 of the residents of the Kajeemawatte housing complex in Modara, who were affected by the massive fire recently, have not met at least the minimum qualifications required to obtain a house.

Issuing a statement, the ministry points out that the relevant information has been uncovered in the report handed over to the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing regarding the fire at Kajeemawatte.

Accordingly, the relevant report has mentioned that they are not able to provide housing facilities for those 214 individuals in question with the approved standards under the urban revitalization project.

Nearly 291 families had been residing at Kajimawatte illegally, of which 57 families were approved for housing in 2019.

Moreover, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing stated that 20 more families are also eligible to obtain the housing facilities provided under the urban revitalization project since they have met the relevant qualifications.

The ministry has further indicated no other individuals are eligible to obtain housing under the relevant programme.